We can’t force teachers to stay in the profession – Education Ministry

General News of Friday, 14 January 2022

Source: happyghana.com

Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Ministry of Education, Ernest Akosah, has admitted in as much as the attrition rate is high in the teaching profession, there are a lot more people applying to the profession.



Explaining reasons for people leaving the teaching profession, he noted most of them do not teach because they seek a long term career as teachers.



“A lot of teachers have their own reasons for venturing into the teaching profession. Some are with the 'I just came to pass through and will leave after getting another job notion.'



"You can’t force such people to stay and that’s why we record such high attrition rates. Every now and then as people are leaving there are others who also desire to teach coming in,” he noted.



Builsa South lawmaker, Dr. Clement Apaak has revealed that forty-four thousand teachers have left the profession of teaching in 2021.



“Government owes the basic schools four tranches of capitation grants. And forty-four thousand teachers have left the profession of teaching in 2021,” the member of the Education Committee in Parliament, told an Accra-based radio station on Tuesday, January 11.



Reacting to the statement, Ernest Akosah noted that although this report has been made by the MP, it needs to be validated.

“We record attrition rates alright but the rate given by the MP is rather high and we will check our database to confirm the right number and share with the public.”



The PRO added the investments made by the government in the teaching sector has now made the profession more attractive.