We can’t find the arrested demonstrators – Arise Ghana lawyers

Police arrest Arise Ghana protestors



Lawyers accuse police of violating the constitution



Order your men to allow arrested protesters have access to a lawyer - Arise Ghana to IGP



Lawyers for Arise Ghana demonstrators have indicated they do not know the whereabouts of some protestors who were arrested on the first day of the demonstration.



According to the lawyers, the demonstrators have been held in some various police stations and the police have refused to give them access, claiming it is an order from above.



This, they have described as a violation of articles 14 and 15 of the 1992 constitution.



They however demand the IGP to immediately order his men to allow persons being in custody to have access to lawyers.



On the first day of the Arise Ghana protest, the police announced the arrest of 29 people in connection with violent incidents that marred the Arise Ghana demonstration at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle.



According to a statement dated June 28 and signed by Chief Superintendent Grace Ansah-Akrofi, Director of Public Affairs, the Police were also reviewing available footage with the view to making more arrests if need be.



"The Police have arrested 29 demonstrators for their participation in violent attacks on the Police and some members of the public including school children during the Arise Ghana demonstration in Accra…” the June 28, 2022 statement added.



The statement further disclosed that leaders of the protest will be arrested and arraigned for the attacks and damage to property according to provisions under relevant laws.



