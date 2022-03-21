We can’t find Bawumia, the dollar has arrested him – Mahama

General News of Monday, 21 March 2022

Former President John Dramani Mahama has raised questions about the whereabouts of vice president, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia at a time when the country is facing economic and social hardship.



According to him, it seems the cedi has rather arrested Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as hardship in the country has led to a scale never witnessed in the last 30-years of our fourth republic.



Speaking at the launch of the TEIN App held at the UPSA Auditorium in Accra on Monday, the former President expressed deep concern about recent hikes in fuel prices and prices of other items on the market.



“Daily price increases, fuel price adjustments and nose-diving currency which has rather arrested the person who said he had arrested it. The dollar has rather arrested him. So we are looking for him we can’t find him. We will ask the IGP if he has the key so that we could find where our Vice President was,” Starrfmonline.com quoted him as saying.



John Mahama said the Akufo-Addo led government has plunged the country into crisis after they promised mouthwatering policies for the country.



“We are gathered at the time when our country is facing economic and social hardship. The Akufo-Addo-led government that came to power on the back of mouth-watering promises to make life better for Ghanaians and ensure rapid development of our country has so badly mismanaged the economy. We have been plunged into the most debilitating economic crisis in our four decades.” He said “Indeed, we all recollect those mouth-watering promises including one by the current President to transform this country Ghana within 18 months,” he added.



Meanwhile, Information Minister, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah has announced that the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, will make available details of measures that have been put in place by the government, to mitigate the impact of the global economic difficulties on Ghana.



This comes after the cabinet held its quarterly retreat at Peduase Lodge from March 17 to 20, 2022.



At the meeting, Akufo-Addo approved measures aimed at mitigating the Cedi depreciation, ensuring expenditure discipline, and providing relief in the face of fuel price hikes among others.



The finance minister is expected to share these details with Ghanaians later this week “after consultations with key social and economic stakeholders,” a statement by the Information Ministry read.



