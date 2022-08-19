We can’t fail our ancestors by allowing NPP to rig 2024 election – Otokunor

Politics of Friday, 19 August 2022

Source: angelonline.com.gh

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has reiterated that allowing the governing New Patriotic Party to deploy its ‘ways and means’ to retain power in 2024 will become the biggest failure on their part.



According to the party’s Deputy General Secretary, Dr. Peter Boamah Otukonor, the ancestors who sacrificed for Ghana’s independence would be extremely disappointed in the NDC should they sit aloof for the NPP to manipulate the results of the 2024 general elections.



“In 2024, there is no way the NPP can execute their plans to rig the elections unless they want to destabilise this country. Because nobody, not me Otukonor nor my NDC members will sit aloof for them to do it likewise what they did in 2020.



“They kill eight people in 2020 but 2024 unless they kill us all. They have done it for the first and second time but it will not happen the third time, no way, it won’t happen.



“If we sit unconcerned for the NPP government to use violence, and corruption to rule this country then we have failed our ancestors, Kwame Nkrumah, Nana Yaa Asantewaa, and others who fought for Ghana. We can’t fail them because they fought with their lives. So we will not allow that.” Peter Otukonor asserted.



The vociferous politician warned the NDC will resist any attempt by the NPP to orchestrate the 2024 elections.



He also asserted that the administration of the NPP government under President Akufo-Addo is a reflection that the independence of Ghana’s first President, Dr. Osagyefo Kwame Nkrumah has crumbled.



“NPP has eroded Kwame Nkrumah’s independence. We are all under slavery. Akufo-Addo, Ken Ofori-Atta, and their family have enslaved us. Ghanaians are working for the government to chop the money,” Peter Otukonor told Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM monitored by Angelonline.com.gh