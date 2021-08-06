We can't contribute to National Cathedral but we're ready to use it - Widows to government

General News of Friday, 6 August 2021

Correspondence from Ashanti region



Members of the Ekunafuo Mmoa Foundation, a national widows' association, have said point-blank to the ruling government that they have nothing to contribute into the National Cathedral coffers.



According to the worried widows, they don't have money to make such contributions since feeding their families sometimes even becomes difficult.



They attribute their problems to many factors, citing the current living hardship as a major cause.



They also lamented how funds from the Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty(LEAP), a flagship program to protect the vulnerable, has failed to reach them for years, hence, making life very unbearable for them.



"Like Jesus said in the Bible about how a widow was deeply appreciated when she contributed the little she had into an offering bowl, we had wished to comply the same but due to our situations, we can't pay anything," a widow said.



Madam Philomena Antwiwaa, National President of the association, speaking to GhanaWeb, said members of the association had nothing to offer into the cathedral coffers, and this is not out of stinginess, but out of hardship.



She said members would have wished to contribute if things were okay.



She also revealed that their situations, coupled with single parenting, makes it very difficult for them to be able to fend for themselves and other matters



"We plead with the government to consider us and take us out of this, even though we know it's not compulsory but we want to make it clear that we don't have it and due to that we can't contribute. We plead with them to spare us on this one, even though we are ready to use it to pray for Ghana," she said.



She revealed that even though they had nothing to contribute, they were ever ready to use the Cathedral when it's completed.



"Even though we are not paying, we are ready to use the Cathedral for prayers and other important matters. We therefore wish the government well," she said.



Madam Philomena Antwiwaa finally pleaded with the government through the Ministry of Gender and Social Protection to as a matter of urgency, empathize the plight of widows in the country and kindly attend to their humble appeal.



They also appealed for the LEAP and other flagship schemes to be released for the well-being of vulnerable widows in the country.