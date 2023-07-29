‘We can’t carry on like this!’ – Okyenhene laments insufficient salaries

General News of Saturday, 29 July 2023

Okyenhene Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin II has lamented the state of the economy and the country as a whole, calling for action by relevant authorities with the economy.



The Paramount Chief of the Akyem Abuakwa State stressed in an informal address a week ago that citizens were struggling across the country because of dwindling salaries.



He held that salaries were not enough and that they could barely settle the important bills such as rent, feeding, transport and educating one’s children.



“Here in Ghana, no one’s salary is enough. There is no one who receives his salary at the end of the month and says that salary is enough. Salaries must settle bills and still be left with disposable income.



“Yet there is not enough to pay even the main bills let alone splash on other issues like girlfriends and entertainment. And it is all across the country, the leaders must sit up and do something about it. We cannot carry on like this,” he said.



The Okyenhene was speaking to a cross section of civil servants including the Municipal Chief Executive for his area and local officials. He stressed the importance of decentralization, whiles calling on the central government to consider measures that will ease the hardships of citizens.



He held that effective local governance cut out corruption, promoted transparency and accountability and ensured that issues that were local were tackled head on instead of having programmes and policies rolled in from Accra.



