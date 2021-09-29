We can still do more to protect women against abuse - Lawyer

General News of Wednesday, 29 September 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Private legal practitioner, lawyer Tachie Antiedu has suggested that there are several gains made in protecting women against all forms of abuse, but there was more room for improvement.



He said despite the achievements made in protecting women, there are still inequalities among the population particularly, between males and females.



He noted that women suffer inequality in Ghanaian society, including economic development, education, access to healthcare, vulnerability to violence, and even in the family especially, when they are unable to give birth.



Lawyer Antiedu bemoaned how women are emotionally abused in marriages when the babies are not coming.



He said women are always abused and blamed when babies are not produced when it could be the men could also be at fault.



These forms of abuse push women to the edge where some fake pregnancies and even steal babies of others.



He encouraged women to speak up when being abused and suffering any form of psychological, emotional, and physical torture which goes against their wellbeing.



He stated that it is criminal for anyone to subject a woman or any other person to emotional trauma because it is seen as domestic violence.



On the issue of abuse of women on the internet, he said online harassment is one of the major challenges facing women in the Ghanaian online space.



He said there is a law that regulates our communication on social media or the internet, and women who go through such abuses must take action against such people.



He said people who are abused, harassed, or defamed on social media have a place in law to sue.



He encouraged victims of abuse to stop settling such cases at home and pursue legal redress to put the offenders behind bars.