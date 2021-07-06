We can stay in power if we deliver faithfully to Ghanaians – Freddie Blay

Politics of Tuesday, 6 July 2021

Source: kasapafmonline.com

The National Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party, Mr. Freddie Blay has reiterated his party’s commitment to delivering on its mandate to the betterment of the lives of the people of Ghana.



According to him, the surest way the NPP can remain in power is to remain committed to these values – dedication and commitment to public service.



“We must remember that what will keep us in power is our dedication to deliver faithfully to the people of Ghana rather than our individual interest.”



He made the remarks in Ho on Sunday, July 4, during a sod-cutting event for the construction of a Volta regional secretariat of the NPP.



The National Chairman of the Governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Freddie Blay has cut sod to begin the construction of the Volta Regional headquarters of the party in Ho, the regional capital.



The project which is expected to be completed by the end of the year is estimated to cost about Ghc1.2 million. When completed, it will have offices for all regional officers, and an executive conference room. A second phase which includes a conference centre would commence soon after the first phase.



The project, initiated by the Regional Chairman, Makafui Woanyah is near Dave-Junction, off the Ho-Kpetoe road.



The National Chairman, Mr. Blay who described the initiative as laudable commended the regional chairman and his team for the vision of providing a permanent office for the NPP in the region, the stronghold of its opposition.