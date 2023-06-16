We can no longer carry pregnant women on our backs to the hospital, give us better roads – Residents

Regional News of Friday, 16 June 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Residents of Effutu Atekyado in the Effutu Municipality of the Central Region are pleading with the government and authorities to fix their deplorable roads.



According to them, they always transport pregnant women to hospitals, with the majority of them dying because of the nature of their roads.



In a press briefing, they sated “The government pledged to construct the road in 2020, so they chipped in sand and stones for the construction of the road, but after the election, the contractor left, and the sand and stones have turned into a hill on the road.”



“The poor condition of the roads has discouraged drivers from coming here; even when we go to town, we have difficulty finding transportation.”



“Also, when a pregnant woman is due for delivery, we carry her to the hospital, and this cannot continue.” We want the bad roads fixed.”



Obaatan of Effutu Atekyado Nana Amponsah Mensah, for his part, added that the road has deteriorated due to sand and stones left on the road, which has turned into a hill.



He went on to say that when it rains, the road floods because the gutters are all clogged with sand and stones.



Finally, he stated that if the government is not interested in constructing the road, the sand on the road must be removed.



Meanwhile, the Ministry of Roads and Highways (MRH) says it has been alerted to public and media concerns about potholes that have appeared on some roads in the country as a result of recent heavy rains.



According to the Ministry, significant amounts of work are being done to expand the nation’s road network and to perform routine and periodic maintenance on existing ones.



“The rainy season always causes some deterioration to some old roads which are then quickly attended to through the Ministry’s emergency maintenance programme,” a statement said.



It added “The Ministry wishes to assure the public that measures are being put in place to address critical sections of roads which have gone bad throughout the country upon the onset of rains.



“For instance, in Accra, maintenance works are currently ongoing at the following locations – Teshie Tsui Bleoo Road and Fertilizer Road.”