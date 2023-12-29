We broke a record and set a new one – Afua Asantewaa’s message after Sing-a-thon

General News of Friday, 29 December 2023

At 9:00am on Friday, December 29, 2023, Afua Asantewaa Aduonum brought her attempt at breaking the Guinness World Records for the longest singing marathon by an individual to an end.



24 hours earlier, she had matched up the hours attained by the reigning individual to have sung the longest; India’s Sunil Waghmare, who sang for 105 hours.



Afua started her attempt at midnight on Sunday, December 24, and has received support from many Ghanaians, including celebrities, politicians, and the world at large.



In a post shared on her Facebook page to announce the end of her campaign, the entrepreneur and mother spoke about how she had been able to set a new record for herself.



“THIS IS WHERE I END MY JOURNEY! 126 HOURS, 52MINS. WE BROKE A RECORD AND SET A NEW ONE. IT WAS YOUR LOVE, DEDICATION, MOTIVATION AND PRAYERS THAT GAVE ME THE STRENGTH TO GET ON MY FEET EVERYTIME AND KEEP GOING FOR THIS LONG. IT WOULDN’T HAVE BEEN POSSIBLE WITHOUT YOU! THANK YOU EVERYONE, THANK YOU GHANA!” she wrote.



Noteworthy figures, including Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, have lent their support to Asantewaa's extraordinary musical feat.



Dr. Bawumia graced the occasion on Christmas Day, following up on his earlier social media post expressing encouragement for Asantewaa's pursuit.



A constellation of showbiz luminaries, including Nana Ama McBrown, Kwabena Kwabena, Efya, Sista Afia, Afronitaa, Delay, Cina Soul, Clemento Suarez, Akuapem Poloo, Lawyer Nti, Piesie Esther, and OB Amponsah, have gathered at the venue, underlining their collective endorsement for the event.



5 benefits Afua Asantewaa will enjoy if she breaks the Guinness World Record



1. Global Recognition:



The Guinness World Record certificate carries global recognition, granting holders an esteemed status. Achieving a record allows individuals to gain fame and publicity on an international level.



This recognition can be leveraged for various purposes, including career advancement, networking opportunities, and personal branding.



2. Personal Achievement:



Breaking a world record represents a significant personal accomplishment. The satisfaction and pride that come with setting a new record can be immensely gratifying. It demonstrates an individual’s determination, perseverance, and ability to surpass their own limits, fostering a sense of self-fulfilment and confidence.



3. Sponsorships and Endorsements:



The fame and recognition that comes with Guinness World Records can attract the attention of companies seeking to associate their brands with exceptional individuals. Record holders may receive offers for sponsorships, endorsements, and brand promotions. Such partnerships can be financially rewarding, providing opportunities for long-term collaborations and securing lucrative contracts.



4. Public Speaking and Appearances:



Record holders often find themselves in high demand for public speaking engagements, conferences, and television shows. Their expertise and unique achievements make them captivating speakers and panelists, allowing them to share their experiences and insights with a wider audience. These appearances can lead to financial compensation, further elevating the profile of the record holder.



5. Book Deals and Merchandising:



The captivating story behind a record-breaking attempt can be transformed into various commercial ventures. Record holders may attract book publishers interested in sharing their journey, which can result in book deals and subsequent royalties. Additionally, merchandise related to the record attempt, such as branded products or memorabilia, can generate additional revenue streams.



The benefits of achieving a world record extend far beyond financial gain. The recognition, personal fulfilment, inspiration, and opportunities for sponsorships, public appearances, book deals, and merchandising provide avenues for record holders to capitalise on their achievements.



Afua Asantewaa is the first Ghanaian to have ever attempted a Guinness World Record.



