We birthed the 1992 Constitution, we are not interested in coups - NDC

General News of Tuesday, 29 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

NDC National Chairman says party is anti-coup



Ofosu-Ampofo says NDC proud to have birthed current Constitution



He believes the party will return to power via the ballot box



Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, Chairman of the National Democratic Congress, NDC, has stated that the party he leads remains committed to the democratic ideal of the country.



According to him, as the vehicle through which the current 1992 Constitution was birthed, the NDC was not interested in taking power unconstitutionally.



“The 1992 constitution was conceived and birthed by us. Today, those who are running to the Supreme Court to defend the Constitution, ran away from the Constituent Assembly which actually promulgated the 1992 Constitution.



"We birthed that constitution, for that matter, we will be the last to do anything to undermine that constitutional order,” he said.



Chairman Ofosu-Ampofo was speaking with the Executives of the USA Chapter of the NDC in Boston over the weekend. He was part of the entourage of the party's 2020 presidential flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, who was undertaking a series of events in the States.



Ofosu-Ampofo reiterated that the NDC's sole interest in seeking the mandate to govern was doing so through the thumb of the electorate and the ballot box.



“So, we are not interested in coup d’etat, we are interested in using the democratic process of using the thumb of the people to remove Nana Akufo-Addo and incompetent Bawumia from office and form the new government,” he stressed.



Coup comments have become topical in recent months. #FixTheCountry activist Oliver Barker-Vormawor was arrested and remanded for five weeks over a threat to stage a coup over the Electronic Transaction Levy (E-Levy) Bill currently before Parliament.



Prof Raymond Atuguba, dean of the University of Ghana’s School of Law, also in a lecture drew a link between economic downturn and coups and warned the government to tackle fiscal challenges with urgency because such tensions have often triggered coups.