We believe NPP is the party destined to evolve Ghana - John Agyekum Kufuor

NPP is the party of 'destiny', Ex-President Kufuor



NPP working to regain its purpose, Kufuor



NPP votes for new party executives



Former President John Agyekum Kufuor has said that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is regarded by its members as the party that will lead the country to prosperity.



According to him, they believe that through the traditions of the NPP they can transform the fortunes of the country to make the livelihood of all Ghanaians better.



Speaking in a TV3 interview monitored by GhanaWeb, Kufuor added that although the current challenges in Ghana suggest that the NPP is leading the country in the wrong direction, the rank and file of the party are working hard to restore the party’s purpose.



“Generally, there is this belief and commitment that the party is a party of destiny. Destined to be the party to help evolve the nation of Ghana to (a) serious wealth-creating society of deep social sense ( and inclusiveness) … And it showed when we got the chance in terms of doing the necessary social interventions like education, like health care, like fairness (justice), and like the repeal of the criminal libel to allow people to think and talk and also to allow people to demand accountability of leadership.



“It is there within the party, but because of the current challenges, we occasionally seem to be losing our way. But I tell you when you talk to the rank and file, in many respects, they are searching to regain the trajectory,” he said.



Meanwhile, delegates of the NPP will start electing the national executives of the party for the next four years on Saturday, July 16, 2022.



The National Delegate Conference began on Friday, July 15, and is set to end on Sunday, July 17, 2022.



In all, 46 candidates are contesting for ten national executive positions of the NPP.



The executive positions in the party include the National Chairperson, National Vice Chairperson, General Secretary, National Organiser, Women’s Organiser, Youth Organiser and National Nasara Coordinator.



