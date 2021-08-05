We beg you - Buaben Asamoa tells UTAG to return to classroom

General News of Thursday, 5 August 2021

Source: peacefmonline.com

Communications Director of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Yaw Buaben Asamoa is pleading with the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) to call off their nationwide strike.



UTAG, on Monday, August 2, has withdrawn all their services in compliance with directives from the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Association.



This action, according to the NEC, has become necessary because the government has refused to heed their calls to improve the aggravating conditions of service of the University teaching staff.



Replying UTAG during a panel discussion on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' programme, the NPP Communications Director and former Adentan MP begged the teachers to be considerately stressing the country is not in normal times.



He noted that the government values UTAG's role in enhancing the progress of the education sector, but embarking on an industrial strike isn't the way to go, particularly during this pandemic season.



He called on UTAG and the Ministry of Education as well as all relevant authorities to hold negotiations geared towards resolving the teachers' plight in order for them to return to their lecture rooms.



"We admit that their role is unique. If the country will progress, it is hinged on education. We beg you, UTAG. You know you're special and we also know your relevance. The nation knows your relevance; so please reconsider your decision ...They should sit and negotiate with the Ministry of Employment, Ministry of Education and all relevant agencies," he told host Nana Yaw Kesseh.