We back decision by A-G to prosecute NAM1 – Menzgold customers

General News of Tuesday, 9 January 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

The Coalition of Aggrieved Customers of Menzgold Ghana has reiterated its collective support and commitment for the prosecution of the Chief Executive Officer of the defunct gold-trading company, Nana Appiah Mensah popularly called ‘NAM 1’



“We are solidly backing decision by the Attorney General and Minister of Justice and Director of Public Prosecutions to pursue justice for Menzgold customers,” the coalition said in a statement issued on Tuesday, January 9, 2024.



The coalition dissociated itself from a statement made by an “unknown group to the struggle to the retrieval” of their money.



It stressed that it shall not allow the unknown group to “belittle” its efforts of retrieving locked-up funds with the defunct gold-trading company.



The group also urged NAM 1 to publish publicly the “Dubai Judgement.”



