We arrested 'Sticka the driver, not the MP' – Ghana Police justifies action against Nhyiaeso MP

General News of Saturday, 11 December 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

The Ghana Police Service has justified the arrest and prosecution of the Member of Parliament(MP)for the Nhyiaeso Constituency, Hon. Dr Stephen Amoah for alleged careless driving in Accra on Tuesday evening.



In a special police operation around the Airport By-pass, seven drivers of Toyota V8 Landcruiser vehicles, including the first time MP were arrested for various road traffic offences including careless driving, dangerous driving and causing road obstruction among others.



Six of the offenders have since been convicted and discharged by the La Magistrate Court; five of the offenders were convicted on fines of GHC 1,800 each whereas one other has been convicted to sign a bond to be of good behaviour for 3 months; the case involving Hon. Dr. Stephen Amoah has however been adjourned to 20th January, 2022, after appearing before the court following a bench warrant for his arrest.



The legislator disputes the claims of reckless driving as being peddled by the Ghana Police Service, but however admits that he unlawfully followed a motorcade that was driving out from Parliament House, justifying his action to be a normal practice by parliamentarians.



But the Director of Public Affairs for the Ghana Police Service, Supt. Alexander Kwaku Obeng who spoke in an interview with Kumasi-based Angel FM monitored by Mynewsgh.com this morning said the argument about Dr. Stephen Amoah’s arrest must be insulated from the fact that he is a Member of Parliament.



He said the MP was arrested on the account of him being a driver, driving recklessly, contrary to Regulation 106 of the Road Traffic Act and not by virtue of his status in society.