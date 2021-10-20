We arrested Shatta Wale after he turned himself in – Police

General News of Wednesday, 20 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghana Police Service on Tuesday evening announced the arrest of dancehall artiste Charles Nii Armah Mensah, popularly referred to as Shatta Wale after he turned himself in.



According to a Police statement, the musician who had been declared wanted along with an aide was subsequently arrested to assist with investigations into an October 18 viral post that he had been the victim of a gun attack.



The statement read in part: “The Police have arrested Charles Nii Armah Mensah popularly known as Shatta Wale. After we publicly declared him and one other person wanted, the suspect, Shatta Wale, turned himself in today Tuesday 19th October, 2021, at 8.59pm.



“He has been arrested to assist the Police in investigations for his alleged involvement in the creation and circulation of information intended to cause fear and panic.”



Two photos accompanying the police information showed the musician in one frame bespectacled, in handcuffs and spotting a broad smile. The other photo shows a more sullen Shatta Wale.



The police also reiterated its warning to members of the public: “to desist from publishing false information, capable of disturbing the peace of the country or risk being arrested and prosecuted.”



