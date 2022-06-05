‘We are worse off as a country today’ - Dzifa Gomashie

Politics of Sunday, 5 June 2022

Madam Abla Dzifa Gomashie, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Ketu South, has bemoaned the current state of affairs in the country saying, “Ghana is worse off than it was some 43 years ago.”



She said the acute social and economic hardship, social injustice, massive corruption and nepotism Ghanaians were experiencing could not be compared to what pertained 43 years ago, which brought about the June 4 uprising, championed by former President Jerry John Rawlings.



Madam Gomashie, who was speaking at the end of a June 4 Health Walk at Aflao, said it had become even more important to commemorate the day, especially at a time when there was the need for fairness, equity, and the creation of opportunities for all so that those reeling under poverty could have some respite.



“What is happening in the country now is not close to what was the situation when the June 4 revolution happened in 1979. Things have worsened. Massive corruption, greed and disregard for the people, which is resulting in the impoverishment, suffering and frustration of the masses today....” she said.



"The MP said the uprising served its purpose at the time by fighting corruption, greed, and nepotism among other things adding: “It’s still relevant in the present time because such cankers are becoming even more pronounced.”



Mr Bright Korku Kumordzi, the Ketu South Constituency Chairman of the NDC, said all was not well with the rate at which state lands/properties were allegedly being sold to private individuals and called for stringent measures to curtail it for the sake of future generations.



Mr George Loh, the Party’s Regional Vice Chairman, said the June 4 Revolution, which gave birth to the NDC, was a time to reflect on issues that brought about the uprising.



He charged the party faithful to work hard to win power in the next elections to rescue Ghanaians from the current hardships, saying: “The rescue mission is on, be prepared to campaign for victory in 2024.”



