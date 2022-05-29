We are working towards victory in 2024 - John Boadu

General News of Sunday, 29 May 2022

Source: GNA

The General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr John Boadu, says the Party is on course to win the 2024 general election.



He said, since last year, the Party had taken various programmes and activities to restructure it to ensure victory in 2024.



For instance, Mr Boadu said since January this year, the Party had successfully held elections in 38,622 polling stations, 6,500 electoral areas and 271 constituencies to elect officers to steer the affairs of the Party ahead of the 2024 elections.



The General Secretary made the remarks in an interview with the media at the Party's 2022 Greater Accra Regional delegates congress at the Trade Fair, in La on Saturday.



Mr Boadu said the Party would from Monday, begin preparations for the National Delegates elections, saying: “This indicates that our preparations towards election 2024 are still on course,” he said.



The NPP is holding its regional delegates conference across all 16 regions to elect officers to lead the Party for the next four years.