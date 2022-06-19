We are undaunted towards ending land litigations - DCE

Regional News of Sunday, 19 June 2022

Source: GNA

Mr. AL-Latif Tetteh Amanor, the District Chief Executive (DCE) for Ningo-Prampram District Assembly (NiPAD) has disclosed that the Assembly is minded and firm towards ending land litigation.



Answering questions on the situation during a Town Hall Meeting in Prampram organized by the Ningo Prampram District Assembly to engage its stakeholders, the DCE said the assembly had initiated policies being implemented to deal with land-related crimes in the district.



Mr. Amanor said the litigation emanated from individuals and families ending up using illegitimate means to acquire the lands.



The DCE said when he took office as DCE, he had engaged various stakeholders in the district in ways to assuage land disputes and make the area peaceful and assured residents that land litigation would be outdated.



Asked about what exactly was causing land disputes in the district, the Ningo-Prampram DCE said the lands in the area were now expensive and people who sold them for peanut either wanted their lands back or engaged in multiple sales.



He urged landowners in the area to avoid multiple sales of lands but protect them for future development due to the current decongestion in Accra and other parts of the country.



Mr. Amanor advised residents and traditional leaders to refrain from operations and activities that had the tendency of causing land disputes in the area.