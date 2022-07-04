We are transforming the economy – Buaben Asamoa insists

Politics of Monday, 4 July 2022

Govt policies are bearing fruits, Buaben Asamoa



Ghanaians know NPP is better than NDC, Buaben Asamoa



Ghana is seeking for an IMF bailout



National Communication Director of the NPP, Yaw Buaben Asamoa, has insisted that Ghana going to the IMF does not mean that the government is underperforming.



According to him, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s government is transforming Ghana’s economy but the effects of the policies it has implemented are not yet being felt by Ghanaians.



Buaben Asamoa, who said this in a TV3 interview monitored by GhanaWeb, added that, policies that the government is implementing need a longer time for their intended objectives to be realised.



“We (the NPP government) haven’t done worse; we are transforming this economy and we need policy space and policy time to do so. We will do it; we will go beyond the eight years because what we have already planted is bearing fruit.



“… government policies, government programmes have a short shelf life and many programmes have the need for longer shelf life than we offer than. When a government changes in Ghana everything pre is demonised and boomed… within eight years you don’t have enough policy time, policy space to entrench everything,” he said.



He added that the benefits of policies like the Planting for Food and Jobs (PFJ), which is aimed at transforming Ghana’s agriculture sector and stemming the country’s overreliance on food importation, will soon be realised.



He further stated that his party, the NPP (New Patriotic Party), is very optimistic about winning the next general election (‘Breaking the Eight’) because Ghanaians know that the NPP is way ahead of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) when it comes to the management of the economy.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on Friday, July 1, 2022, ordered the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, to commence official engagements with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).



In a statement signed by the Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, the finance minister was instructed by the president to seek IMF’s support for an economic programme put together by the government of Ghana.



