We are taking the Akuapem North seat from NPP - NDC Organiser hopeful

Politics of Tuesday, 4 October 2022

Source: Kwabena Nyarko, Contributor

The main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is poised to win the Akuapem North constituency seat of the Eastern region from the incumbent New Patriotic Party (NPP) lawmaker, Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah.



Constituency Organiser hopeful, Comrade Dikoh Adom Ernest said the NDC has now become attractive to the people in the constituency and that a little hard work can clinch victory for the party in the 2024 general elections.



Speaking to the reporter on his vision for the party, the former Deputy Organiser insisted the incumbent Member of Parliament has performed woefully with constituents worried about the lack of development in the area.



According to Comrade Adom Ernest, popularly known as the 'Grassroot Soldier', the NPP has failed the people in the constituency and was optimistic the NDC will serve as a good alternative come 2025.



On what he is bringing on board, the aspiring Organiser retreated he is committed to the NDC and has over the years served the party with true humility and hard work.



He added that he has acquired a lot of experience and is ready to help organise the rank and file of the party within the constituency to have a united front for the 2024 elections.



"It is not about winning the parliamentary seat but to also get more votes for the party's flag bearer to have a convincing victory ahead of poor performing Akufo-Addo led NPP. I am poised to ensure that we organise ourselves well enough in order to take over power from the NPP" he stated.



Comrade Dikoh Adom Ernest, therefore, called on all party delegates to consider him for the Organiser position as he will put in measures and programs that will make the NDC more attractive to all.



He added, "I am pleading with all delegates in Akuapem North to rally behind me to win the position because I am determined to work hard with all stakeholders to ensure the NDC takes over the parliamentary seat".