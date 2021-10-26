We are tagged wrongly for other people’s vices – Fadama chief

General News of Tuesday, 26 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Fadama is one of the popular communities in Accra



• GhanaWeb TV’s People & Places explored the story of the community



• Sarki Ridwan Muktar Abass believes there are misconceptions about the community



The Chief of Fadama in Accra, Sarki Ridwan Muktar Abass, has bemoaned the stigma and the wrongful tagging of crimes his community continues to suffer.



He explained that this has mostly been because of their proximity to other communities. Crimes perpetrated in these communities he says, are mostly, automatically dumped on them, a situation which is worrying.



“Sometimes, some communities around Fadama – we have various communities, when there is a riot even at Night Market, they say Fadama. When there is a riot at a community here, near Lapaz, all those areas, have now become Fadama. So, people staying in Fadama, they are always surprised that the Fadama we are living in – we stay in Fadama, we don’t see these things.



“I don’t say there are no people who are rowdy – there are. Every community you go to, you find some people who are bad nuts, those who don’t have nothing doing. We have some of them in Fadama too but they are not many,” he said.



Sarki Ridwan Muktar Abass was speaking on GhanaWeb TV’s People & Places when he made this known.



He however explained that there are plans underway to ensure that such misconceptions are corrected, while they work on encouraging the youth to find meaningful jobs to do, rather than staying idly about.



“We are trying our possible best to let them understand that when you want to thrive in life, you have to get something doing. If you’re not able to go to school, you should find some vocation – learn some job. We are trying to let them know that they need to get something doing and in sha’Allah, we’re progressing,” he said.



Watch the full video on the story of Fadama below:







