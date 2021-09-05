'We are suffering, open the border for us' – Elubo residents to Akufo-Addo

Regional News of Sunday, 5 September 2021

Correspondence from Western Region



Residents of Elubo in the Jomoro Municipality are pleading with President Akufo-Addo to re-open the Elubo border to enable them to improve their economic activities.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo announced the closure of the land borders in March 2020, as part of measures to help contain the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic in the country.



The land borders have since not been re-opened for the free flow of goods and services and residents have lamented how they have been highly affected by it.



In this regard, they embarked on a protest on Thursday, September 2 2021 to register their grievances.



The 5-hour demonstration was climaxed with a presentation of a petition to President Akufo-Addo through the Municipal Chief Executive for the area.



Accompanied with brass band music, the aggrieved residents marched through the principal streets of Elubo displaying several placards.



Some inscriptions on the placards read; "Marriages are broken, students have dropped out of school, people have died out of shock, Nana Addo Addo open our land borders now, stop playing politics with our borders, bosia na yeede edi dwa, sukuu nkora aye mobo."



"Nana Addo we are pleading with you, open the border for us, we are dying, we are dying. We can't get money to pay our electricity bills, school fees, Nana Addo our businesses are collapsing, they don't buy our items. Our husbands are running away, we are suffering, we are suffering. We cannot pay our light bills, Nana do you want to kill us, Nana do you want to kill us, we the people of Elubo are also human beings, we are begging you to open the border for us, we are hungry, we can't pay our children school fees. Elubo is sick because of the border closure, Nana Addo we are pleading with you to open the border for us," they lamented as they roamed the streets in dissatisfaction.



