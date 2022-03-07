We are suffering here but I won't come back home - Ghanaian teacher in Vietnam

Diasporian News of Monday, 7 March 2022

Source: SVTV Africa

Vietnam-based Ghanaian teacher, Mercy Agyei Ankomah has said that despite the stress of a public school teacher in Vietnam, she has no plans of moving back to Ghana.



Speaking with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, Madam Mercy indicated that she would rather go to Europe or America than come back home because she knows life in Ghana has become expensive.



The former New Juaben Senior High School teacher moved to Vietnam in 2019 even though she lived a comfortable life in Ghana. According to her, the 'sugarcoated' words from travel agents assured her of a good life.



"I taught in a secondary school. I had my car and a shop. These agents convinced me that I could make more money in Vietnam. But it is not as they say. There are no jobs here apart from teaching English, and they don't pay us on time due to the pandemic. I've been home since February, and I haven't been paid," she said on Daily Hustle Across the World.



Miss Ankomah, however, added that she has no plans of moving back home, “but I'm not also ready to go to Ghana. It is expensive now." She hopes to move to Europe or the USA to work in any field.



Moreover, Madam Mercy disclosed her salary range during the interview.



Previously, her take-home salary was $600, now she makes $1300 (GHc9209).



Kindly watch the full interview below:



