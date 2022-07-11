We are still on strike – NAGRAT ignores Akufo-Addo’s plea

General News of Monday, 11 July 2022

The Ghana National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) says it is not calling its indefinite strike until government makes a tangible proposal to their demands.



The decision by NAGRAT to continue its ongoing strike comes on the back of an appeal by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to NAGRAT and three other teacher unions to call off the strike action declared last Monday.



NAGRAT’s gender coordinator, Rebecca Ocran Abaidoo, speaking JoyNews said the association appreciates government's invitation to the negotiation table but will not call off the strike.



“We are hopeful that we would have something tangible to send to our rank and file so that we would call off the strike. (But) We are still on strike and we have not called off the strike,” she said.



She added that there was the need for broader consultation between members and leadership of NAGRAT before the president’s request may be considered.



“We have heard His Excellency but we need to consult our rank and file,” she said.



All four pre-tertiary teacher unions on Monday, July 4, 2022, declared a nationwide strike over government’s failure to meet their demand for a 20% Cost of Living Allowance (COLA).



But speaking this year’s Ed-Ul-Adha national prayers, President Akufo-Addo pleaded with the teacher unions to call off their strike pending the outcome of ongoing negotiations.



According to the president, government finds itself in a difficult place as a result of the current economic crisis confronting the country.



The president, therefore, used the opportunity to appeal to citizens to make some sacrifices to help government weather the storm.



