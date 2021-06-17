We are sorry for not releasing dumsor timetable - ECG

Regional News of Thursday, 17 June 2021

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) in the Ashanti region has apologized to consumers for not coming out with a scheduled timetable during the recent power outages they witnessed in the region.



According to the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of ECG, Erasmus Baidoo, his outfit was unable to release a timetable for some parts of the region during the power cuts months ago.



Erasmus Baidoo noted that despite the public backlash, there's been a considerable change in the situation.



Speaking on Asaase radio, the P.R.O explained that, “Sometimes we have most areas going off and another time we have quite a number going off and that has been the situation, but as I said over the past few weeks, we have seen some level of improvement.”



He added: “We are hoping that it will keep improving until we are over it. So we apologise sincerely for the inability to come out with a timetable,” she added.



He noted that the maintenance work carried out is nearing completion.



It would be recalled that residents in the Ashanti region had in the few months bemoaned the high rate of power outages in the region.



The residents lamented that their lights go off unannounced, an issue that angered them.