We are ready to offer counselling to halt LGBTQI+ activities – Foh Amoaning

General News of Sunday, 7 November 2021

Source: peacefmonline.com

The National Coalition for Proper Human Sexual Rights and Family Values has pledged social and counselling support for people who need help to stop homosexual activities in Ghana.



The Executive Secretary of the Coalition, Moses Foh-Amoaning, disclosed this on Nhyira FM Friday.



According to him, claims by some people that Ghana could be blacklisted by the western world if the bill to criminalise homosexual activities is passed are only strategies to achieve their objectives.



“Ghanaians should prefer being blacklisted by demons and devils than being blacklisted by God but I will caution the youth especially to be wary of these campaigners,” he said.



The private member’s bill dubbed: ‘The Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, 2021’ seeks to criminalise the activities of homosexuals in the country.



Ahead of its consideration in parliament, there have been widespread pronouncements on the passage.



Some faith-based organisations have warned of dire consequences, amidst threats to vote out any political party that will oppose the bill.



