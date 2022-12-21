We are ready to help you collate your election results – NPP to new NDC national executives

Politics of Wednesday, 21 December 2022

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has welcomed the newly elected national executive of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).



In a statement issued on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, the NPP urged the new leadership of the NDC to engage in issue-based politics.



It also said that it recognizes the NDC’s challenge in collating election results and it is ready to offer the new leadership of the party the needed technical support.



“… the NPP warmly welcomes the new leadership of the NDC to the political table. As confirmed by their National Chairman, we appreciate their difficulty in collating election results over the years, and are willing to provide them with technical support in that regard.



“We are also ready to engage them on politics of issues, and NOT propaganda and deceit.



“We invite them to debate us on the records of good governance to enable the Ghanaian people make an informed decision in 2024,” parts of the statement by the NPP read.



Johnson Asiedu Nketiah won the party’s Chairmanship race at the National Delegates Congress held at the Accra Sports Stadium last Saturday.



Asiedu Nketia garnered 5574 while his contenders Ofosu Ampofo had 2892 votes; Samuel Yaw Adusei, 52 votes and Nii Armah Ashietey, 38 votes.



Below is a list of all the national Executives of the NDC:



Asiedu Nketiah – Chairman



Awudu Sofo Azorka – First Vice Chair



Dr Sherry Ayittey – Second Vice-chair



Abanga Yakubu Alhassan – Third Vice-chair



Fifi Fiavi Kwetey – General Secretary







Deputy General Secretary



Barbara Serwaa Asamoah



Gbande Foyo Mustapha



Joseph Yamin – National Organizer



Deputy National Organisers



Kobby Barlon



Elikem Kotoko



Sammy Gyamfi – National Communication Officer



Deputy National Communications Officers



Malik Basintale



Godwin Ako Gunn



George Opare Addo – National Youth Organizer



Dr Hanna Louisa Bissiw – National Women Organizer



Mamah Mohammed Cole Younger – Zongo Caucus Coordinator



NEC Members



Wonder Victor Kutor



Araba Tagoe



Cecilia Asaga



Victoria Kuma-Mintah



Ephraim Nii Tan Sackey



Read the full statement by Ofosu-Ampofo below:



IB/WA