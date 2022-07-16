We are ready for NPP elections—Police

General News of Saturday, 16 July 2022

Source: GNA

The Ghana Police says it is ready to provide the "best" of security for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) National Executives Elections slated for today, July 16, 2022.



A Police source told Ghana News Agency on Friday that heavy security presence would be deployed within and outside the election grounds to maintain law and order.



The source said a Police post and Command Centre would also be set up at the venue to coordinate security operations.



It said a patrol team and personnel from the Motor Traffic and Transport Directorate (MTTD) would be stationed in and around the venue and in town to control vehicular traffic.



The source said some roads may be blocked or diverted as part of security measures.



It said patrol teams, including motorcycle patrols would be deployed both from the Police Headquarters and the Regional Commands to ensure safety.



The Police advised the delegates to cooperate with personnel and abide by all security instructions.



A statement from the NPP National Elections Committee also assured the public that the Ghana Police Service had been engaged to ensure that the upcoming elections were conducted smoothly and peacefully.



More than 6,700 delegates are expected to converge at the Accra Sports Stadium to participate in the elections, which forms part of the Party’s 2022 National Annual Delegates Conference, being held from Friday, July 15 to Sunday July 17, 2022.



The delegates, drawn from across the 16 regions, are expected to arrive in Accra today, Friday, July 15, 2022, and the elections would be held on Saturday, July 16, 2022.



The last day, Sunday, July 17, 2022 would be for departure and post-election arrangements.



The Elections Committee initially cleared 48 aspirants to contest various positions – National Chairman, Vice Chairman, General Secretary, Organiser, Youth Organiser, Treasurer, Women’s Organiser, and Nasara Coordinator.



Meanwhile, two aspirants – Joseph Ayikoi Otoo (National Chairman Aspirant), and Charles Bissue (General Secretary Aspirant) – have bowed out of the race.



The National Chairman and General Secretary positions have been tipped by analyst as the “must watch” contests.



The aspirants for the Chairmanship position in the order in which they will appear on the ballot paper are: Gifty Asantewa Ayeh, Sammy Crabbe, Professor Christopher Ameyaw-Ekumfi, Akwasi Osei-Adjei, Stephen Ayensu Ntim, Stephen Asamoah-Boateng, and Kwabena Abankwa-Yeboah.



The aspirants for the General Secretary position are: John Boadu, Iddrisu Musah, Ramseyer Ahmed Agyeman-Prempeh, Frederick Opare Ansah, and Justin Kodua Frimpong.