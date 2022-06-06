We are prepared to combat any terrorist incursions - Upper East regional minister

General News of Monday, 6 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

National Security secretariat warns of possible terrorist attacks



Police and Military put on high alert



Government launches 'See Something, Say Something' campaign<>



Stephen Yakubu, the Upper East Regional Minister has stated the preparedness of the region to deal with any terrorist elements that try to attack the country.



According to him, the government has adequately tooled the relevant security agencies to protect the territorial integrity of Ghana and to ward off any attacks.



In comments made in an interview with JoyNews, the Minister, who is also Chairman of the Regional Security Council, stressed that logistics were still being supplied to security agencies.



“You know, we had about 22 small armored vehicles in the region. You know, some of the things I don’t want to say a lot, what we have done, but we have a lot of logistics coming into the region,” he assured.



The National Security Secretariat recently disclosed the possibility of some terrorists in the subregion staging attacks especially from the mountainous parts of the Upper East Region.



The security services, Police and Military, were subsequently asked to be on the alert.



The Minister added: “we are doing great, trying to secure our borders, which we have been doing for a very long time now.



“So far, we have not had any incursions of terrorists entering our region at all. All we know though, is that they have come closer and coming closer, that we have to sit up, which we are prepared and we’ve been preparing for a very long time now.”



The Minister of National Security, Albert Kan-Dapaah, over the weekend travelled to parts of the north as part of security preparedness, meeting with relevant agencies and officers in the anti-terrorism fight.