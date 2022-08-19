'We are prepared for a by-election’ – NPP Dome Kwabenya chairman

General News of Friday, 19 August 2022

Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, NPP, in the Dome Kwabenya Constituency, Robert Osei Bonsu, has stated that the party is ready for a by-election in the event that their embattled Member of Parliament is axed from the lawmaking chamber.



He told Metro TV that the executives were ready to go to the polls even though they will respect every decision that is taken at the regional and national levels in relation to the Sarah Adwoa Safo saga.



He said it was a “mixed feeling (in the constituency relative to her dismissal as Minister), none in a jubilant mood even though that is not how we wanted the situation to unfold but that is what we find ourselves at the moment.”



He explained that ultimately, the NPP was awaiting a decision from Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, on whether to declare her seat vacant or refer the Privileges Committee report recommending that her seat be declared vacant to the plenary for voting.



“It hasn’t been the best of situations, she could have done better,” Osei Bonsu said bout her protracted absences, adding: “… it is unfortunate that the Privileges Committee invited her and she couldn’t attend, we are waiting for a decision from the speaker of Parliament.



“We are waiting for national party to give us a direction. For a by-election, they will have to inform the EC and then from there. I think there’s going to be a by-election, we are prepared for it,” he stressed.



Adwoa Safo, whose aide has recently confirmed that she is back in the United States but will resume her duties as a lawmaker in October, was dismissed as Minister of Gender weeks ago.



She wrote to officially thank President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the honour to serve and stressed that without ministerial responsibilities, she was ready to fully assume her role as a lawmaker.



