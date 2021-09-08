We are pleased with your work so far – Govt gives thumbs up to IGP Dampare

General News of Wednesday, 8 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• The IGP, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, has been in office for barely a month now



• Government is already pleased with his work at tackling crime



• The IGP has so far undertaken many giant strides in that regard



The government has given a thumbs up to the work of the acting Inspector-General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare.



According to the Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah, since the resumption of office of the IGP barely a month ago, he has initiated steps that are tackling the issue of crime, and the general security of the country, a report by citinewsroom.com has said.



“The government is pleased that the IGP and the revived police team are taking the bull by the horns and literally on a daily basis is on the offensive and also updating the country. One of the things that used to be rare is the conference of Regional Commanders, the new IGP quickly called one focusing on the issues of robbery, homicides and appears to be tackling them and keeps updating the country.



“On the part of the government, we remain committed to resource the police for them to act,” he said.



The minister also reiterated the government’s commitment to resource the service adequately to be able to deal with the security situation in the country.



Among the things that Dr. George Akuffo Dampare has embarked on since he assumed office includes a dawn-to-dusk 60-hour ground operational tour in the Bono East Region.



The tour, among others, was to review ground combat operations, interact with the chiefs and people of the region as well as interact with personnel on the ground on the security situation in the area, the report added.



Also, the IGP has commissioned a Motor Traffic and Accident Monitoring and Surveillance Center which is expected to assist police personnel conduct real-time assessments of road traffic offenses and issues related to roads.



The IGP has also so far had to deal with a major crime case from Abesim where a 28-year-old architect, Richard Appiah, was arrested after human parts and the body of a boy were found in his room.



Dr. Dampare has so far visited the community and assured them that the police will get to the bottom of the matter which is currently under investigation.