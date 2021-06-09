'We are our worst enemies' - Education Minister on free SHS

General News of Wednesday, 9 June 2021

Source: peacefmonline.com

Minister of Education, Yaw Osei Adutwum has fired shots at politicians, particularly those belonging to the ruling New Patriotic Party(NPP) and largest opposition National Democratic Congress(NDC), for not giving one another credit when they initiate developmental projects.



He wondered why it should be difficult for a party to credit an opponent when the latter has done something remarkable.



He cited the E-Block community schools that commenced under the ertswhile Mahama regime, stressing it is appropriate to give the Mahama administration the praise due them while the incumbent NPP government completes the project that the previous government started.



To him, Ghanaian politicians are their own worst enemies.



"We're our worst enemies. Look at the good works that we're doing as government officials, instead of talking about the good works; we will rather tell people that we haven't done anything. If you haven't done anything, then it means you're wasting the nation's money," he said on Peace FM's ''Kokrokoo''.



The Education Minister called on politicians to appreciate the good work one does irrespective of their political party affiliation.



" . . somebody doesn't have to be bad for me to be good. They can be good but I'm better. I don't have to paint them bad so people will find me good," he stressed.



