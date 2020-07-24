General News of Friday, 24 July 2020

We are not tired of NPP, NDC - Ghanaians declare in Ghana Election Poll

More than half of Ghanaians of voting age surveyed in the Ghana Election Poll do not think the country is ready for another political party outside the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).



The first wave of results of the Ghana Election Poll conducted online via the renowned market research firm MSI-ACI from May 1 through to June 30 finds 51% of the respondents out of the weighted sample of 792 adults voting against a third political force. Less than a third (27%) of the respondents think another party should be considered while 22% were undecided.



Among the majority of respondents, both males (46.4%) and females (55%) do not think it is time to vote another party into power apart from the NDC and NPP. However, there appears to be disaffection for both parties among voters aged 18 to 39 who think it is time to vote another party into power.









The disaffection for both the NDC and NPP is concentrated in the Greater Accra Region while the Eastern, Ashanti, Central and Northern regions do not think it is time to vote a different party into power apart from the NDC and NPP.









Ghana has so far had five presidents under the Fourth Republic (1993 - present) and all five were from both the NDC and NPP. The Convention People's Party (CPP), the Progressive People’s Party (PPP), the People’s National Convention (PNC) among others have always struggled to be the third force in Ghana’s politics.



Results for the full sample have a margin of sampling error (with finite population correction) of plus or minus 3.482%. A representative sample of the Ghanaian population was achieved by weighting (matching) the data according to age and gender demographics of the 2010 population and housing census and the Ghana Living Standards Survey (GLSS 7).



Seven questions were asked in the first wave of the Ghana Election Poll and their corresponding results would be published within the next three weeks. The questions include:

• Do you plan to vote in the 2020 election?

• If the December 2020 elections were to be held today, which party do you feel will win?

• Do you think Akufo-Addo has fulfilled his promises well enough to deserve re-election?

• Do you think former President John Mahama deserves to return as President of Ghana?

• Do you think it is time to vote another party into power apart from the NDC and NPP?

• Do you feel there is a possibility of vote-rigging in the 2020 election?

• Who are you planning to vote for if the 2020 elections were held today?



The Ghana Election Poll is powered by GhanaWeb and the Africa Consumer Panel which is a cooperation between the digital publisher Africa Business Communities and renowned market research firm MSI-ACI.



The online poll is conducted every month and the results are published at the beginning of every other month on GhanaWeb.com. It is devoid of spam as the respondents can take the survey only once. The MSI-ACI platform that hosts the survey records the device on which the respondent takes the poll and does not allow for a second attempt from the same device.



The Ghana Election Poll is different from the open-access poll which is running on GhanaWeb. The latter allows participants to self-select into participation and its results cannot be generalized because it is a representative of only the participants of the poll.



