We are not sleeping on the job – Ministry of Sanitation replies critics

• Cecilia Dapaah has been accused of “sleeping on her job”



• Her ministry says this claim is misleading



• The MSWR says they are doing a lot in the sector and so cannot be said to be sleeping



The Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources has described as misleading the claims that its minister is supervising clogged gutters and dirty streets in Accra.



This is in response to a story carried by GhanaWeb on Tuesday, August 24, 2021, with the title, “Kwame Minkah blasts Abena Dapaah over clogged gutters, dirty Accra streets” but sourced from myxyzonline.



In that story, the host of Tonton Sansan on TV XYZ, Prince Kwame Minkah, hit hard at Cecilia Dapaah, the sector minister, over the filth taking over the streets of Accra amid huge budgetary allocation for the sanitation sector.



He went on to say that she had failed to show leadership in tackling the indiscriminate disposal of waste in the national capital, adding that she is “sleeping on her job.”



But in a rejoinder made available to GhanaWeb, the ministry says the comments do not represent the actual facts.



“The Ministry would like to state categorically that the publication is misleading and does not portray the actual facts in relation to the mandate of the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources (MSWR) which is under the leadership of Hon. Cecilia Abena Dapaah.



“Per Article 245 of the 1992 constitution, and the Local Governance Act 2016, Act 936, with Amendment (Act 940), the issues raised in the publication fall within the functions of the Metropolitan Municipal and District Assemblies and not the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources,” the statement said.



Also, the statement clarified that contrary to claims that they were doing little work, they had made giant strides in the sector, including the improved access to potable water to over 420,000 people.



“However, regarding the concerns about water shortages in some parts of Accra, the Ministry would like to state that some significant investments have been made by government through GWCL in that direction.



“The implementation of the Greater Accra Metropolitan Area (GAMA) Water and Sanitation Project has improved access to potable water to over 420,000 people (equivalent to 85,000 Households) living in the GAMA. The achievement is as a result of about 282km length of distribution and service pipelines laid; undertaking about 10,242 New Service Connections and the establishment of Low-Income Consumer Support Unit (LICSU) in Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) to promote and sustain water supply delivery to Urban Poor. The cost of the project was US$48. 1 million,” it stated.



