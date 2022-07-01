We are not short-sighted people - Ofori Atta's earlier words on IMF

General News of Friday, 1 July 2022

Earlier this year, Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta reiterated that going to IMF was not an option for government despite the economic challenges the country is facing.



According to him, the country had the resources to manage the economy effectively adding that they are not myopic people.



“…we are not going to the IMF. Whatever we do, we are not. The consequences are dire, we are a proud nation, we have the resources, we have the capacity, don’t let anybody tell you. We are not people of short sight and we have to move on.”



But the President Akufo-Addo has authorized the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta to commence formal engagements with the International Monetary Fund.



According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Information, on July 1, 2022, the decision is to invite Fund to support an economic programme put together by the government of Ghana.



“The engagement with the IMF will seek to provide balance of payment support as part of a broader effort to quicken Ghana’s build back in the face of challenges induced by the COVID-19 pandemic and, recently, the Russia Ukraine crises,” the statement indicated



