We are not responsible for increase in teenage pregnancy – Aboboya riders to Daboase chief

Regional News of Thursday, 8 July 2021

Source: 3news.com

Aboboya and Pragya riders in Daboase in the Wassa East District in the Western Region have mounted a spirited defense against claims that they are behind the increase in teenage pregnancy in the area.



The riders insist that it is untrue that they are the ones enticing adolescent young girls in the area with Indomie and take-away food and later impregnating them.



Tufuhene of Daboase Nana Kow Piabo IV in an earlier interview had accused the riders of impregnating young adolescent girls between the ages of 13 and 16.



However, speaking on the Thursday edition of Connect FM’s midday news Orekodo, a leader of the riders, Fredrick Andam, stated that the claim making the rounds is far-fetched.



“We have heard the news of claims that we are impregnating under-aged girls at Daboase and its environs. But it is not true that we are doing anything of a sort.”



He insisted: “I have not seen or heard any of our members impregnating anyone between the ages of 13 and 16 years”.



When asked by the news anchor, Wofa Ato, whether any of their members have impregnated anyone in the past six months, Mr. Andam said: “No, I am not aware of that a member has impregnated someone.”