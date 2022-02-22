We are not re-registering NGOs – Gender Ministry

General News of Tuesday, 22 February 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection through the Non-Profit Organisation has denied reports that it is re-registering Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs).



The disclaimer comes after the Ministry said it has seen the content of a message that states that “There is an exercise to re-register all NGOs under a new government platform called Premises Traceability Code (PTC) if not, they will be blacklisted”.



The ministry said another modus operandi is that fraudsters are making calls claiming to be coming from the Department of Social Welfare, Room 3 and that all NGOs are to pay GHC 275.00 to a purported mobile money number which is supposed to be the accountant.



The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection in a statement said the above information and message is false and should be disregarded and ignored.



The statement also said anybody who deals with such persons claiming to be re-registering NGOs does so at their own risk.



See full statement below



