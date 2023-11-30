We are not objects of sexual exploitation – Nabdam Women reply Minister

Politics of Thursday, 30 November 2023

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

The comment by the Upper East Regional Minister, Stephen Yakubu, on John Mahama’s 24-hour economy has received wider condemnation from well-meaning citizens in the Upper East Region and the country at large.



As if that is not enough, a coalition of women from the Nabdam District, including the NDC Women’s Wing, has called on the Minister to issue a retraction and tender public apology for his comment.



According to them, they are gravely concerned about his utterances and its implications for the interests and protection of vulnerable women and children in the area.



Addressing the press at Nangodi, the Nabdam Constituency Women Organiser, Madam Leticia Yamga, said the comment from the minister seeks to suggest that the women of that area do not engage in any economic activity except offering sex to their husbands.



”The recent comments by the Upper East Regional Minister have cast a shadow on our achievements, implying that women are merely objects of sexual exploitation. Such remarks are not only disheartening but also perpetuate harmful stereotypes. It is concerning that the Regional Minister did not address pressing matters such as the high unemployment rate in the region and the country but rather chose to focus on the 24-hour economy initiative.”



“It is shocking, to say the least, that a Minister should hold such a narrow and erroneous view of what constitutes a 24-hour economy,” Madam Leticia bursts outs.



The Minister, at a famous festival in the Nabdam area, insinuated that the women would not get the attention of their husbands when John Mahama’s 24-hour economy is supported. He was urging the chiefs and people of the Sekoti Traditional Area to disregard the proposed policy idea of the NDC.



But the women’s wing of the NDC said, “Our women engage in vibrant trading activities, offering essential goods and services that go beyond traditional working hours. Their craftsmanship in weaving textiles, baskets, and pottery reflects not only our entrepreneurial spirit but also our commitment to preserving cultural heritage. We will spare no efforts in taking further lawful action against him if he does not do the needful by taking steps to apologise publicly and retract his unfortunate comments.”



While applauding the proposed 24-hour economy advocated by the flagbearer of the NDC, Madam Leticia revealed that the hardworking women of Nabdam Constituency will actively contribute to this vision, serving as the driving force behind a diversified and dynamic local economy.