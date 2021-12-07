We are not like Mahama, we listen to the concerns of citizens - John Kumah

Politics of Tuesday, 7 December 2021

Finance minister officially submits budget modification to Speaker



Government makes seven modifications to 2022 budget



TELCO’s to reduce all-inclusive cost by 0.25 percentage point





Deputy Minister of Finance, Dr. John Kuma, has described the NPP administration as a listening government.



According to him, the current government has acknowledged the concerns being made by citizens regarding the budget and have considered them.



He made reference to the former president John Mahama saying, “We are not like President Mahama, we listen to the concerns of citizens.



“Being responsive to concerns doesn’t make you notarial, the thoroughness involved in listening to the concerns of other people and saying that, is it possible to review it this way or is it possible to do it that way, so we are in consultations to reach a consensus on the way forward”.



He made these remarks in an interview on the AM Show on the Joy News channel.



The finance minister, Ken Ofori-Atta during a press briefing on Monday said, he has written to the speaker of parliament on seven modifications to the 2022 budget.



He mentioned that matters arising in relation to the e-levy will be addressed by parliament as government is in consultation with TELCO’s to ensure that the all-inclusive cost is reduced by 0.25 percentage points.



