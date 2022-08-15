We are not going to use the Ghana Card for voting – EC

General News of Monday, 15 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Deputy Chairman of the Electoral Commission (EC), Dr Eric Bossman Asare, has stated that the EC has no intention of using the Ghana Card for voting in the 2024 elections.



According to him, the Ghana card is only a requirement for the acquisition of the voter’s card.



“We are not going to use the Ghana Card for voting. No, we are not going to use it for voting. The Ghana Card is only for registration as a new voter and when you register, we will issue you with our voter’s card. So let’s encourage our children from 16 years to go for their Ghana Card so that by 2024, when that child is 18 before 60 days to the elections, he or she can walk to our district office or constituency and register for his or her voter’s ID”, Graphic.com.gh quoted Dr Eric Bossman Asare



Meanwhile, legal practitioner, Kwame Jantuah, said both political parties and the EC must come together to strategise effectively.



He has also urged the EC to ensure Ghanaians are well educated on the introduction of the Ghana Card as the eligible document for Voters' Identification card.



“I don’t understand what the hoo-hah is about. For me, the most important thing is for the EC and political parties to work in sync. This argy-bargy doesn’t help,” he told host Kwaku Agyeman Budu on Asaase Radio.



“The EC should have a strategic partnership with the people of Ghana. Strategic in the sense that, they have to educate us, listen to the debates from people and not wait on political parties,” he said.



NYA/BOG



