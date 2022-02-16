We are not disturbed by the 'abduction' of Oliver Barker-Vormawor – #FixTheCountry convener

General News of Wednesday, 16 February 2022

Source: happyghana.com

A convener of the #FixTheCountry pressure group, Adatsi Brownson, says they will not grow weary of their quest for accountability because of the arrest of Oliver Mawuse Barker-Vormawor.



According to him, the arrest is not something they are alarmed about because the proper explanation and understanding of the context of his post will vindicate him sooner than later.



Describing Oliver Mawuse Barker-Vormawor’s arrest as an “abduction”, he stated that the pressure group’s only concern is the breach of law with regard to the arrest and detention of Oliver Mawuse Barker-Vormawor.



Oliver Mawuse Barker-Vormawor, a convener of “Fix the Country” has been arrested for a post he allegedly made on a social media platform that he will stage a coup should the e-Levy Bill be passed by Parliament.



A statement, signed by Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Kwesi Ofori, Director-General, Public Affairs, said the post contained a “clear statement of intent with a possible will to execute a coup in his declaration of intent to subvert the constitution of the Republic of Ghana.”



“We are only concerned about the breach of the law on the detention of people and human rights abuses. We are not disturbed or shocked about Oliver’s arrest and what is going on,” he told Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show.



In as much as the public is against Oliver Mawuse’s post, Adatsi says there is more to the context of the statement, urging the populace to try and understand it. “He is now being charged when we need to critically seek the ideological intent of his post.”



Defending his colleague, Adatsi explained Oliver never stated he was going to lead a coup d’état “or even mentioned the military in his post. We need to look at the words he used very well. Oliver is a lawyer and I know he will not make a statement that will mean something else as the state is trying to make it seem.”



The ‘Fix The Country’ group says Oliver’s arrest is not affecting them in any way because “we know very well what the group stands for and that is not the ideology of a coup d’état. We know where we stand and are not disturbed but we don’t like how things stand now.”



Although he doubts the legal system will ensure justice in the matter, he still believes there are a few judges who have the interest of the nation at heart.