We are not demolishing Tropo Fish Farm: Ghana Railway sets records straight

General News of Thursday, 31 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghana Railway Development Authority (GRDA) has shot down claims that the Tropo Fish Farm has been earmarked for demolition.



According to a statement by the Authority, it finds it surprising that the claims that its Tema to Mpakadan Railway line project is why this supposed demolition is to be done.



The Chief Executive Officer of the GRDA, Yaw Owusu, clarified that the railway project is even happening many meters away from the farm site.



He also explained that the Authority had engaged Tropo Farms on the best ways of executing their project while at the same time not destroying their farm, but that was not successful.



“The Portion of Tropo Farm property which falls within the land acquired by E.I. 23, is a land-based section of the Tropo Farms operations. Given the implication of the project and recognising the importance of Tropo Farms to the economy of the area, the GRDA, in conjunction with our project Consultants and Contractors, Afcons Infrastructure Limited of India, paid a working visit in October 2019 to the Tropo Farms to explore technical solutions to mitigate the possible impact of land acquisition on the operations of the farm.



“A proposed technical solution was subsequently presented to the Management of Tropo Farms in a letter dated 25th November 2019 and referenced Z 121/384/01a. The project recommended constructing an underpass for the train operations that will not interfere with the logistical operations of Tropo Farms business. Additionally, engineers would redesign this section of the railway line to include rubber pads under the rails to minimise vibrations from train movements.



“Tropo Farms, unfortunately, rejected our technical solutions; instead, they requested compensation to relocate the whole of the fishing business, stating that it is not viable to produce fish for human consumption adjacent to a railway station. To relocate, Tropo Farms requested a compensation amount of USD46.2M (GHS153.36M). For context, this is equivalent to approximately 10km of railway line at project rates,” the statement added.