We are not allowed to bring in dried fish because of poor packaging - UK based Ghanaian

Diasporian News of Wednesday, 3 November 2021

Source: SVTV Africa

Birmingham-based Ghanaian shop owner, Mary Boampong has stated that importers in London are not allowed to bring in some local food products because of how they are packaged.



Speaking on SVTV Africa, Mary indicated that since it takes days to get to them, the perishable products go bad and are taken out by UK customs. She added that some local foods are kept at the customs due to proper documentation.



“They don't allow us to bring certain foods because of proper documentation and poor packaging. It is difficult to bring to kontomire, cocoyam, dried fish, and others.



Also, our people in Ghana don't help us. They don't buy fresh products from the market of farmers because of the little profit they will get. By the time it gets here, it would have gone bad,” she said.



Mary also urged Ghanaians especially to travel and experience life outside of Ghana. She added that it will be a great opportunity for people to have a feel of life abroad.



