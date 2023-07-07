We are not against anti-LGBTQ+ bill – AIDS Commission sets record straight

General News of Friday, 7 July 2023

The Ghana AIDS Commission has debunked assertions that the outfit is against the passage of the Promotion of Proper Sexual Human Rights and Ghanaian Cultural Values



The Commission added that it only wanted some portions of the bill amended and was not totally against the anti-LGBTQ+ Bill.



The Commission further stated that it pointed out portions that could create difficult situations for the public.



In an interview with Citi News, the Director General of the Ghana AIDS Commission, Dr. Kyeremeh Atuahene said that his outfit is going to engage with the Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs of Parliament to clarify the distorted impression.



"I will like to state categorically that Ghana Aids Commission did not object to the passage of the bill. Ghana Aids Commission rather identified a number of clauses that had the potential risk of creating difficult situations for individuals, families and communities and suggested that those clauses must be given a second look and have them amended,” he emphasised.



“A number of people and institutions that submitted memos also agreed with what Ghana Aids Commission said. And in fact, some of the issues we raised were also agreed by the Attorney General in the advise paper he gave to the committee,” he added.



“And I am very happy that I have read portions of the report and recognise that the efforts we made in bringing public health perspectives to bare on the bill have been taken in good faith as we see them reflected in the bill.”



“So the contribution of the commission either in the form of the memo we submitted or my appearance before the committee to answer and clarify issues to the committee all clearly indicated that we wanted an amendment to the bill and not to object to the passage of the bill as reported by the committee,” he further said.



In September 2021, Dr. Kyeremeh Atuahene expressed worry about the anti-LGBTQ+ Bill.



He said that the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, in its current form, poses a lot of challenges to HIV and AIDS response in the country.



