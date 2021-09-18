We are not accepting applications for postgraduate – GETFund

General News of Saturday, 18 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund) has denied claims they are accepting applications for postgraduate local scholarship for the 2021/2022 academic year.



In a press statement, GETFund urged the general public to disregard such publication and be treated as a hoax.



“We wish to notify the general public that, GETFund has not commenced postgraduate local scholarship (Master and Ph.D programs) application for the 2021/2022 academic year,” the statement read in part.



It also stated that GETFund will not be held liable to any person who falls victim to such cruel falsehood.



Below is the statement:



