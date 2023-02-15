We are living on benevolence – Ghanaian medical students in Cuba lament

General News of Wednesday, 15 February 2023

Ghanaian medical students in Cuba on government scholarship have revealed that they are currently surviving on the benevolence of colleagues and friends.



According to the students, they have not received their stipends for the past seven months, and while life is increasingly becoming difficult, they are hoping that some monies would be released to them soon, per the assurances of the Scholarship Secretariat.



“We are still hopeful that the government or our sponsors– that is the Ghana scholarship secretariat– will get us some amount of money for some months so that things can be easy for us so that living in Cuba will be free for us, and we can focus on our studies,” one student who spoke on condition of anonymity told Eyewitness News on Citi FM in Accra.



He added, “we know things are very hard in Ghana, we all heard the news of happenings in Ghana, but we are still pleading with them to work and get us some amount of money because the situation in Cuba is worse, I know they bear witnesses to that.



“There are no other means, we don’t work, and the only means to get money is the stipends. Getting money from Ghana is difficult, and it has to come from your parents. Please we are pleading with the officials, our sponsors, we know they do care about us, they should work out something for our survival,” the student further continued.



