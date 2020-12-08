General News of Tuesday, 8 December 2020

Source: Atinka Online

We are leading with 140 seats in Parliament – NDC

Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, Elections Director for NDC

The Elections Director for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, says the party is leading with 140 out of the 275 parliamentary seats.



Speaking at a press conference Tuesday Morning, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah said the NDC has become aware of all the tricks the NPP is trying to do in the various polling stations to cheat in the elections.



He stated that based on the figures, the NDC is leading in Greater Accra, Bono Region and Many more Regions.



Elvis Afriyie Ankrah asked the general public to refute claims that the NPP has won majority parliamentary seats.

