We are in control of the situation- Police on Nkoranza, escapee re-arrested

General News of Thursday, 19 May 2022

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

The Police Service say they continue to be in firm control of the situation at Nkoranza and its environs where, ”peace, law and order have been restored and residents are going about their socio-economic activities without fear or hindrance”.



A statement signed by DCOP Kwesi Ofori, Director-General Public Affairs, noted that the Police Service is satisfied with ”the strategic operational contingency plan and the general deployment of Police personnel on the ground in handling the situation”.



In an update on the situation in Nkoranza after youth went on rampage to seek justice for a trader, Daniel Donkor, who died while in custody, DCOP Ofori said a number of findings have been made.



"Regarding the number of persons affected by the attacks, according to the medical authorities at the St Theresa’s Hospital, Nkoranza, two additional injured persons have been identified bringing the total number of affected persons to eight.



"Out of the number, one person died while receiving treatment, two have been treated and discharged while the remaining five (5) are still on admission and in stable condition”.



”On the instructions of the Inspector-General of Police, a high profile team, led by the Director-General/Administration, Commissioner of Police (COP) Mr Christian Tetteh Yohonu, arrived at Nkoranza at about 07:45 am today, Wednesday, May 18, 2022, to provide strategic leadership for the ongoing operations. The team will remain on the grounds for as long as necessary”, DCOP Ofori disclosed.



Furthermore, through a targeted intelligence-led operation, "the Police have re-arrested 1 murder suspect who was among those who had escaped from lawful custody.



"Also, 3 additional persons have been arrested in connection with the disturbances bringing the total number of arrested persons to five”.



Meanwhile, the Police say they are pursuing the other suspects involved in this dastardly act., attack on Police facilities to bring them to book”.



Meanwhile, all Police Personnel and their families(except a skeletal deployment) have been evacuated from Nkoranza, as intelligence reveals, they may not be safe.