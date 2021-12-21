We are here to fight the e-levy – Minority Leader declares at final debate

General News of Tuesday, 21 December 2021

Source: 3news.com

Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu has made clear the intention of his caucus to reject the controversial Electronic Transfer Levy Bill brought before the plenary by the Finance Committee of Parliament.



Plenary is expected to debate the Bill, which has been brought to the floor under a certificate of urgency for it to be passed or otherwise.



The consideration of the Bill is the last on the item of the First Meeting of the Eighth Parliament as it rises immediately after a decision on the e-levy.



Speaking on the procedural consensus to be reached before voting, Haruna Iddrisu insisted that the Minority is ready to “fight” the bill.



“We are ready to kill the killer tax,” he added.



